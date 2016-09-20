White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
NEW YORK The United States holds Russia responsible for the air strike on an aid convoy in Syria which was an "enormous humanitarian tragedy," White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Tuesday.
"We hold the Russian government responsible for air strikes in this space, given that their commitment under the cessation of hostilities was to certainly ground air operations where humanitarian assistance is flowing," Rhodes told reporters.
He said the United States prefers to continue with the ceasefire in Syria, but is concerned by Russia's failure to show good faith.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.