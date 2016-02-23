U.S. President Barack Obama listens a question during a meeting with the U.S. Governors Association at the White House in Washington February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday spoke with the heads of Germany, France and Britain about the agreement to end hostilities in Syria, the White House said.

During a video conference call, Obama was joined by British Prime Minister David Cameron, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in welcoming the cessation of hostilities deal reached in Munich earlier this month.

The leaders "called on all parties to implement it faithfully," and "underscored the importance of an immediate halt to the indiscriminate bombing of civilian populations," the White House said in a statement.

