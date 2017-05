A boy carries an opposition flag as rebel fighters and civilians gather during the arrival of an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent and United Nation (UN) to the rebel held besieged town of Kafr Batna, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria February 23, 2016. Picture taken... REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON The cessation of hostilities in Syria has led to an increase in humanitarian aid in the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Our goal here is that the cessation of hostilities can hopefully allow for a more sustained flow of humanitarian assistance to those communities that are in dire need," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a daily briefing with reporters.

The White House has also seen a reduction in air strikes against the opposition and civilians in Syria in recent days, Earnest added.

