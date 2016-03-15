Participants throw a pilot into the air as they gather to welcome Russian military jets upon their arrival from Syria during a ceremony at an airbase in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence via REUTERS TV

WASHINGTON The United States is monitoring Russia's withdrawal from Syria but it is too soon to tell what impact the move will have on the country's civil war or the region at large, the White House said on Tuesday.

"It’s obviously a move that we’ll be watching. The earliest indications are that the Russians are following through, but it’s still too early to determine on this point what impact it will have on the broader situation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing

He adding that Russia did not give the United States direct advance notice of its decision to leave Syria.

