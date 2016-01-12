BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
GENEVA Jan 12 The World Health Organization has asked the Syrian government for permission to send mobile clinics and medical teams to the besieged town of Madaya to assess the extent of malnutrition and evacuate the worst cases, its representative said on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hoff, WHO representative in Damascus who went into Madaya on Monday with a U.N. convoy, said the organisation needed to do a "door-to-door assessment" in the town of 42,000, where a Syrian doctor told her 300-400 people needed "special medical care".
"I am really alarmed," Hoff told Reuters. "I sent an immediate request to authorities for more supplies to be brought in. We are asking for mobile clinics and medical teams to be dispatched." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.