GENEVA Jan 12 The World Health Organization has asked the Syrian government for permission to send mobile clinics and medical teams to the besieged town of Madaya to assess the extent of malnutrition and evacuate the worst cases, its representative said on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Hoff, WHO representative in Damascus who went into Madaya on Monday with a U.N. convoy, said the organisation needed to do a "door-to-door assessment" in the town of 42,000, where a Syrian doctor told her 300-400 people needed "special medical care".

"I am really alarmed," Hoff told Reuters. "I sent an immediate request to authorities for more supplies to be brought in. We are asking for mobile clinics and medical teams to be dispatched." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)