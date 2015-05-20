BEIRUT Syrian pro-government fighters withdrew from the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on Wednesday after Islamic State militants entered its neighbourhoods in large numbers, Syrian state television said.

In a newsflash it said most of the city's civilian population had been evacuated before the withdrawal. Islamic State fighters were trying to enter Palmyra's historical sites and establish themselves there, it said.

