MOSCOW, Sept 15 The Syrian Army has begun a staged withdrawal of troops and vehicles from the Castello road, RIA news agency cited Lieutenant-General Vladimir Savchenko, head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre in Syria, as saying on Thursday.

Savchenko said opposition forces were yet to pull back from the road. Government troops had done so to ensure the delivery of humanitarian supplies to eastern Aleppo, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Janet Lawrence)