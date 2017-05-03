BEIRUT May 4 The Syrian government supports a
Russian proposal to create four de-escalation zones intended to
quell fighting in the country's six-year-old civil war, Syrian
state media reported the foreign ministry as having said on
Wednesday.
Peace talks sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey are taking
place in Kazakhstan this week, and Russia said it hoped to
negotiate on Thursday the creation of four de-escalation zones
in Syria.
The Syrian armed opposition suspended its participation in
the talks on Wednesday and demanded an end to government bombing
of areas under its control.
"The Syrian Arab Republic supports the Russian initiative on
de-escalation zones and confirms its commitment to the cessation
of hostilities regime signed Dec. 30, 2016, which includes not
bombing these regions," said state news agency SANA, reporting a
foreign ministry statement.
The report also said the Syrian army would continue to fight
against what it termed terrorist groups across Syria.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington)