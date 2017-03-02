Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
GENEVA A senior member of the main Syrian opposition said on Thursday the prospects for progress after a week of peace talks in Geneva were "very dim."
"We are convinced that there is no military solution, we are going for a political solution," Basma Kodmani, a negotiator for the High Negotiations Committee, told a side event in Geneva.
"But there is no prospect as you can tell from the end of this second week or 10 days of talks here in Geneva. The prospects are very dim."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.