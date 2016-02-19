Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, stand near the Tishrin dam, after they captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

WASHINGTON The United States has not supplied weapons to the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG, the State Department said on Friday, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S.-supplied weapons were used by the group that Ankara blames for a deadly suicide bombing.

"We have not provided any weapons of any kind to the YPG and we have also seen no evidence to substantiate the claim that the YPG is somehow smuggling U.S. weapons to the PKK," spokesman Mark Toner said in response to Erdogan's comments.

Turkey has been embroiled in fierce fighting with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeast Turkey since their decades-old conflict reignited in July.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)