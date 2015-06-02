ANKARA, June 2 Lawyers for Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan have accused a newspaper editor of espionage and
want him jailed for life, the paper said on Tuesday, the latest
salvo in a bitter dispute that has alarmed defenders of media
freedom in Turkey.
In the countdown to a June 7 parliamentary election, the
Cumhuriyet newspaper infuriated Erdogan last Friday by
publishing video footage it said showed the MIT state
intelligence agency helping to send weapons to Syria.
In an article posted on its website, Cumhuriyet - long
critical of Erdogan and of Turkey's ruling AK Party - said its
editor Can Dundar was now facing charges that included "crimes
against the government" and "providing information concerning
national security" over the video footage.
Cumhuriyet said Erdogan's lawyers had lodged a criminal
complaint with the Istanbul prosecutor's office. No one from
Erdogan's office was immediately available to comment.
Speaking to the state broadcaster TRT on Saturday, Erdogan
said the journalist behind the publication of the video would
"pay a high price" for his actions and vowed to take legal
action.
Reuters reported on May 21, citing a prosecutor and court
testimony, that MIT helped deliver arms to parts of Syria under
Islamist rebel control in late 2013 and early
2014.
The witness testimony contradicts Turkey's denials that it
sent arms to Syrian rebels and, by extension, contributed to the
rise of Islamic State, now a major concern for the NATO member.
Syria and some of Turkey's Western allies say Turkey, in its
haste to see President Bashar al-Assad toppled, let fighters and
arms over the border, some of whom went on to join Islamic State
which now controls swathes of Syria and Iraq.
Cumhuriyet said its video dated from Jan. 19, 2014 but did
not say how it had obtained the footage.
Erdogan has said the trucks stopped that day belonged to MIT
and were carrying aid to Turkmens in Syria.
He has said prosecutors had no authority to search MIT
vehicles and were part of what he calls a "parallel state" run
by his ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Islamic
cleric who Erdogan says is bent on discrediting him and the
Turkish government.
Dundar defended his paper's actions on his Twitter account
on Monday.
"We are journalists, not civil servants. Our duty is not to
hide the dirty secrets of the state but to hold those
accountable on behalf of the people," he said.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Jonny
Hogg; Editing by Gareth Jones)