By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISTANBUL, July 27
ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkish police detained dozens
more suspected Islamic State and Kurdish militants in early
morning raids on Monday, local media said, amid a crackdown on
the armed groups and air strikes in Syria and Iraq.
Long a reluctant member of the U.S.-led coalition against
Islamic State, Turkey last week made a dramatic turnaround by
granting the alliance access to its air bases and bombarding
targets in Syria linked to the jihadist movement as well as
detaining suspected members in Turkish cities.
Turkish jets also attacked Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq
for a second night on Sunday, in a campaign that could end
Ankara's peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Broadcaster CNN Turk said more than 800 suspected Islamic
State and PKK members had been arrested in the past week in a
domestic crackdown carried out alongside the air strikes.
Some 500 police swept through the Haci Bayram district of
the capital Ankara and detained 15 Islamic State suspects, 11 of
them foreign, the pro-government Yeni Safak daily said.
Operations also took place in the southeastern city of
Adiyaman, where 19 people with alleged links to the PKK were
detained, it reported.
Turkey's air strikes on PKK camps in northern Iraq come
despite negotiations with the rebels that were launched in 2012
to end a 30-year insurgency. The PKK has said the action has
rendered the peace process meaningless.
The Syrian Kurdish YPG, which has links to the PKK but which
has coordinated with the United States in the fight against
Islamic State in northern Syria, meanwhile said on Monday the
Turkish army had shelled its positions on the outskirts of the
Islamic State-held town of Jarablus.
