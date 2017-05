A pair of shoes, belonging to a street vendor who was selling Turkish traditional bagel or simit, is placed at the bombing scene during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts, in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday both the Islamic State and the Kurdish militant group PKK may have played a role in the twin Ankara bombings over the weekend that killed almost a hundred people.

At a press conference in Istanbul, Davutoglu said the investigation into the connections of two suicide bombers were being deepened.

