ISTANBUL Oct 14 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday both the Islamic State and the Kurdish militant group PKK may have played a role in the twin Ankara bombings over the weekend that killed almost a hundred people.

At a press conference in Istanbul, Davutoglu said the investigation into the connections of two suicide bombers were being deepened. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)