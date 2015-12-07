BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
ISTANBUL Dec 7 Turkish banks will be excluded from Russian sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Monday, escaping a crackdown by Moscow that could cost Turkey up to $9 billion in retaliation for the shooting down of a Russian jet last month.
The Turkish Banking Association has told banks that their Russian operations will not face sanctions from Moscow, citing information provided by Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Russia's Sberbank, two banking sources said.
Denizbank declined to comment.
An official for the Turkish Banking Association confirmed it had received such information from Denizbank and forwarded it to other Turkish banks, but declined to give further details. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.