ISTANBUL Turkish security forces detained 13 foreigners and a Turk seeking to cross the border into Syria to join Islamic State militants on Monday, the General Staff said on Wednesday.

Ankara has been accused in the past of being lax in controlling the border, which is used as a transit point by foreign fighters. After questioning, the foreigners were handed over to police to be deported and the Turk was released, the general staff said in a statement on its website.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)