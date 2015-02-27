ISTANBUL Feb 27 Flag carrier Turkish Airlines
said on Friday it was assisting an investigation into
three British schoolgirls believed to have gone to Syria to join
Islamic State militants.
"Turkish Airlines is assisting the relevant government
bodies in their inquiries but is unable to respond to or comment
specifically in relation to the subject matter of ongoing
investigations," it said in an e-mailed statement.
British police said this week they believed friends Amira
Abase, 15; Shamima Begum, 15; and Kadiza Sultana, 16, had
crossed into Syria after flying to Istanbul from London on Feb.
17.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)