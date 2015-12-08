A consulate officer stands near an entrance of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The U.S. Consulate in Istanbul said on Tuesday it had cancelled consular services for Wednesday because of "information about a possible security threat" against the mission.

"We strongly encourage U.S. citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance, be aware of local events, and take the appropriate steps to bolster your personal security," the consulate added in a statement on its website.

In Washington, State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters that routine consular services had been cancelled but that limited, urgent services would be provided.

Other U.S. diplomatic missions in Turkey - in Ankara, Izmir and Adana - will operate normally, the statement said. It did not elaborate on the possible threat.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)