ISTANBUL, July 30 A Turkish prosecutor launched
an investigation on Thursday into the head of the pro-Kurdish
opposition over accusations that he "provoked and armed"
protesters during demonstrations in the country's southeast last
year, local media said.
The chief prosecutor's office in the mostly Kurdish province
of Diyarbakir opened the inquiry into Selahattin Demirtas, head
of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who has been accused by
President Tayyip Erdogan of links to Kurdish militants.
Erdogan urged parliament this week to lift the immunity from
prosecution of politicians with suspected links to militants.
Dozens were killed in eastern Turkey last October after
riots by Kurds over what they saw as the government's refusal to
help Syrian Kurds fighting Islamic State jihadists in the
besieged Syrian town of Kobani just over Turkey's southern
border.
