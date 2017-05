ANKARA, July 27 Turkey did not bomb Kurdish YPG positions in a village in northern Syria, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Monday, denying a claim by the militia group that its positions had been shelled.

The YPG earlier said the Turkish army shelled its positions in a village on the outskirts of the Islamic State-held border town of Jarablus and urged Ankara to halt attacks on its forces.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)