ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkey has deported some of
eight Moroccans detained and questioned on arrival at Istanbul's
main airport over suspected militant links, a Turkish government
official said.
The eight, who said they had arrived at Ataturk Airport from
Casablanca for a holiday, had been arrested on suspicion of
having links to Islamic State, state-run Anadolu Agency reported
on Wednesday.
"The individuals were detained in accordance with the
assessment of on-site profilers, who flagged the Moroccan
nationals as terror suspects," the government official said.
"While some of the detainees have been deported, others
remain in custody pending their interrogation."
The official did not say how many were still being held.
He said authorities were unable to authenticate a document
allegedly outlining the group's travel itinerary, which appeared
in the Turkish media. Authorities were also unable to confirm
whether the individuals were attempting to enter Europe by
disguising themselves as refugees.
Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,000 people on
suspicion of links to Islamist militants since the beginning of
the year, in raids that have been stepped up since Ankara
declared what it described as a "synchronised war on terror" in
July. Around 300 have been formally charged.
Police also detained 41 Moroccan nationals at Ataturk
Airport earlier this month after they were flagged by expert
profilers at the airport. They were deported the same day, the
official said.
The fight against the radical jihadists has taken on a new
intensity since attacks claimed by the group killed 129 people
in Paris on Friday.
