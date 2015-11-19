* Eight Moroccans latest in a long line of deportees
* Turkey says cannot act as gatekeeper alone
* Turkish authorities say tipped off France about attacker
* Warn of growing threat in parts of Africa
ISTANBUL, Nov 19 Turkey began deporting a group
of Moroccans detained at Istanbul's main airport over suspected
links to Islamic State on Thursday and warned of a growing
potential threat from jihadists in Africa.
The eight, who said they had arrived at Ataturk airport on
Tuesday night from Casablanca for a holiday, were detained by
border police and questioned by profiling experts who flagged
them as suspected militants, a government official said.
Turkey, which has a 900 km (560-mile) border with Syria, has
been a major conduit for jihadists from Europe and North Africa
seeking to join Islamic State, and increasingly for those trying
to return.
At least two of the attackers in the suicide bombings and
shootings that killed 129 people in Paris last Friday are
thought to have passed through Turkey, officials have said.
Of the eight Moroccans detained in Turkey, some have already
been deported while others are still being questioned but will
be sent home soon, a second official said. Turkish media reports
said the group had planned to travel by land to Germany
disguised as refugees, but officials said they could not confirm
this.
The deportations came two weeks after Turkey sent home a
separate group of 41 Moroccans, also intercepted at Ataturk
airport on suspicion that they were going to join Islamic State.
Turkey, a NATO member and part of the U.S.-led coalition
against Islamic State, has come under criticism for failing to
do more to stem the flow of foreign fighters, but has repeatedly
said it cannot act as Europe's gatekeeper alone and needs better
intelligence sharing from Western allies.
Government officials say Turkey twice notified France about
Ismael Omar Mostefai, one of the Paris attackers. The
29-year-old, from Chartres, southwest of Paris, was identified
by French police from the print from one of his fingers, severed
when his suicide vest exploded.
Turkish intelligence agents became aware of Mostefai in
Turkey while they were investigating four other suspects
identified by France in October 2014, the officials say.
They first asked France in December 2014 for more
information on him, and after receiving no reply, wrote again in
June 2015 warning he needed to be monitored, the second Turkish
official told Reuters on Thursday.
"It seemed there was a connection between this person and
Daesh (Islamic State), and we reported it. The second time, we
notified (France) and said it is important that there should be
more data collection and follow-up," the second official said.
Brahim Abdeslam, 31, also a suicide bomber in the Paris
attacks, had travelled to Turkey hoping to reach Syria but was
deported by the Turks to Belgium and questioned on his return
before subsequently being released, judicial officials in
Belgium told Le Soir newspaper.
THREAT FROM AFRICA
Turkey has set up "risk-analysis centres" at airports
including Ataturk, one of the world's busiest, staffed by
intelligence and counter-terrorism experts to try to spot
travellers suspected of links to Islamic State.
More than 700 foreign nationals were deported in the first
half of 2015 alone on suspicion of militant links, up from 520
in all of last year, according to government officials.
Turkey also has a "no-fly list" of more than 20,000 people,
largely based on information from foreign intelligence agencies,
who are banned from entering Turkey, half of them from North
Africa and the Middle East.
"Over the past year or two the intelligence-sharing is much
better than in the initial stages of the Syrian conflict and
that has really made a difference. You see it in the figures,
the numbers of people being caught," the first official said.
But officials warned that as they tightened security in
Turkey and cut off one major route between Syria and Europe,
threats could emerge elsewhere, particularly in Africa, where
weak state control in some countries could leave Turkish and
Western interests exposed.
"The interests of coalition countries like France, Britain,
the United States and Turkey in some African countries could be
targeted," a senior Turkish source said.
"We need to step up precautions against this risk."
Turkey also faces a growing threat at home. A double suicide
bombing blamed on Islamic State killed more than 100 people in
Ankara on Oct. 10, the worst attack of its kind in Turkey.
The Hurriyet newspaper said on its website on Thursday that
a raid on a militant cell in the southeastern city of Gaziantep
had yielded information suggesting the G20 summit last Sunday
and Monday had been identified as a possible target, along with
tourist and entertainment venues around the country.
Turkish authorities had no immediate comment, but police in
the country detained 20 people suspected of links to Islamic
State days before the summit.
Authorities in Turkey have detained more than 1,000 people
on suspicion of ties to the militant group since the beginning
of the year, raids stepped up since Ankara declared what it
described as a "synchronised war on terror" in July. Around 300
have been formally charged.
