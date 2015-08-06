ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkey will deploy thermal
cameras and horse-back patrols to heighten security around key
oil and gas pipelines as Kurdish militant attacks increase, in a
bid to safeguard energy supplies in the import-dependent
country, energy officials said.
Tighter security around energy infrastructure would be
welcomed by Iraqi Kurdistan, whose oil exports to the world are
piped through Turkey. A recent attack on the line has cost it
more than $250 million by halting oil pumping.
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said in mid-July it was
stepping up attacks over what it said were ceasefire violations
by the Turkish state. Attacks have become almost daily since
Ankara began air strikes on PKK camps in northern Iraq on July
24, in what Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has called a
"synchronised fight against terror".
Other energy infrastructure has also become a target. The
Azeri Shah Deniz pipeline and the Iranian pipeline, which carry
a total of 16 billion cubic metres of gas annually, came under
attack within the last 10 days.
Oil flow in the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, carrying Kurdish and
Kirkuk oil to Turkey's southern port of Ceyhan, resumed on
Thursday after a week-long shutdown following a PKK attack,
a Turkish energy official and a shipping agent told
Reuters.
"The risks for companies who are supplying to or through
Turkey has increased quite a bit in the light of recent
attacks," according to one energy industry official in charge of
pipeline operations involving Turkey.
With few hydrocarbon reserves of its own, Turkey purchases
98 percent of its natural gas and more than 90 percent of its
crude oil from foreign producers. The imports, estimated at $61
billion worth in 2014, help to swell its current account
deficit, which reached $45.84 billion the same year.
Bombing energy infrastructure therefore was an effective
tactic commonly used by the PKK in the 1990s. Attacks lasted
until 2013, when a ceasefire was sealed after Tayyip Erdogan,
then the prime minister, opened talks with jailed leader
Abdullah Ocalan to end three decades of conflict, which has
killed more than 40,000 people.
"It seems PKK is going back to its old methods of damaging
the energy infrastructure," a senior energy official said. "We
have been seeing signals of this. These attacks hurt both our
citizens and other countries using Turkey as transit hub."
The 650 kilometre-long portion of the Iraqi pipeline
stretching from the Turkish border town of Silopi to the
southern port of Ceyhan will be protected with new thermal
cameras. They will be set up on locations along the pipeline
identified as most vulnerable to attacks.
Horse-back patrols will also be dispatched to monitor the
pipelines, officials said. They declined to share more details
on the planned measures for security purposes.
The measures will also be designed to halt theft of oil by
people tapping the pipeline, which has become increasingly
common in border provinces Mardin and Sanliurfa.
But the task is challenging.
"Even the best security plan would not be able to stop
attacks. We're talking about hundreds of kilometres of pipelines
being patrolled 24/7 - that's not possible," Aaron Stein,
non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri
Center for the Middle East said.
The Iraqi pipeline carries 650,000 barrels per day of
Kurdish and Kirkuk oil to Turkey's southern port of Ceyhan, the
only export outlet for Iraqi Kurdistan. The PKK attacks have
drawn criticism from the president of the semi-autonomous
enclave, Massud Barzani, and senior officials.
"The continuous attacks and theft serve only to damage the
economic viability and the security of the Kurdistan Region," a
statement from the energy ministry of Kurdistan Regional
Government said, calling the attacks 'senseless and
irresponsible'.
