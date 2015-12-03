* Moscow-Ankara ties very strained after downing of jet
* Heavy reliance on Russian gas is risk for Turkish economy
* Industrial hub of Marmara region especially vulnerable
* Erdogan visits Qatar, PM Azerbaijan in bid to diversify
By Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk
BAKU/ANKARA, Dec 3 Turkey's leaders have mounted
a charm offensive among regional energy producers in an effort
to diversify supplies as relations with major natural gas
provider Russia crumble following the downing of a Russian
warplane by the Turkish airforce.
President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
have travelled to key energy partners Qatar and Azerbaijan
respectively this week in an effort to avert any economically
damaging disruption in energy supplies as winter sets in.
Moscow and Ankara have seen relations hit a new low since a
Turkish air force jet shot down a Russian warplane near the
Syrian-Turkish border last week, the most serious incident
between Russia and a NATO member state in half a century.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the move as a war
crime on Thursday and said the Kremlin would punish Ankara with
additional sanctions. Russia has already banned some Turkish
food imports and left trucks carrying Turkish exports stranded
at its borders.
But Russia could deal a real blow by reducing gas supplies,
a move broadly seen by analysts and Turkish officials as
unlikely for now but which could seriously hurt the Turkish
economy and for which Ankara is drawing up contingency plans.
"There is indeed a crisis right now ... We are exploring how
we can offset this," a Turkish energy official said.
"Davutoglu and Erdogan have personally taken the initiative
to make sure Turkey doesn't experience a problem in terms of
energy supplies."
Ankara buys nearly 60 percent of its total gas needs --
around 27 billion cubic meters (bcm) -- from Russia via two main
pipelines, which enter Turkey through the Marmara region, the
country's industrial hub which includes Istanbul, its biggest
city, and the most sensitive area to any disruption in supply.
"The Marmara region buys almost all of its gas from Russia
and this region makes up 40 percent of Turkey's GDP (gross
domestic product) as well as its energy consumption," said FACTS
Global Energy consultant Cuneyt Kazokoglu.
"If Russia cuts gas, it would effectively be shutting down
the Marmara region and that would seriously hurt Turkey," he
said, adding he did not expect Moscow to take such a step as it
would break a "contractual obligation".
NOT ENOUGH LNG CAPACITY
Buying gas from Turkmenistan and boosting supplies from
Iran, already Turkey's second largest supplier, are among the
options being considered, energy officials said. Bringing
supplies from northern Iraq is another possibility.
Davutoglu visited Azerbaijan on Thursday with the aim of
increasing gas imports through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline
(TANAP), a key project due to bring 16 billion cubic meters of
gas to Europe. Around 6 bcm of that is destined for Turkey.
Speaking in Baku, Davutoglu said Turkey and Azerbaijan had
agreed to complete the project before the original target date
of mid-2018.
Earlier this week Erdogan visited Qatar to explore the
possibility of buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes
from its Gulf Arab ally.
But Turkey's insufficient storage capacity and the heavy
dependence of its business on regular natural gas mean any boost
in LNG imports would only partially make up for lost Russian
gas, according to Turkish think-tank TEPAV.
"The most important element of establishing supply security
in countries which have a high dependence on natural gas imports
is to have a storage capacity equivalent to 20 to 30 percent of
consumption. In Turkey, that is 6 percent," TEPAV researcher
Aysegul Aytac wrote in a recent note.
Nearly half of Turkey's power generation is sourced from
natural gas, leaving households and industry vulnerable to any
disruption, she said.
"The insufficiency of using alternative products in both
industry and power generation as well as the inflexibility of
households to use anything other than gas mean problems could be
inevitable in the medium term."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones)