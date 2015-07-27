* Critics see campaign against Kurds as Turkey's priority
* War on two fronts leaves Turkey exposed
* Domestic agenda informing foreign policy decisions
By David Dolan and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, July 27 Forced into battle against
Islamic State as it presses on Turkey's borders, President
Tayyip Erdogan is seizing the chance to keep another foe in
check, bombing Kurdish militants he sees as a threat to the
integrity of the Turkish state.
Casting the operations as a war on terrorist groups "without
distinction", Turkey launched air strikes against Islamic State
in Syria for the first time last week and granted the U.S.-led
coalition access to its air bases after years of reluctance.
It also bombed camps in northern Iraq belonging to the
militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the first time in at
least three years. Hundreds of suspected Islamic State and PKK
members have been rounded up in raids across Turkey.
Launching wars on two fronts is a high-risk strategy for the
NATO member, leaving it dangerously exposed to the threat of
reprisals by jihadists and at risk of reigniting a Kurdish
insurgency that has cost 40,000 lives over three decades.
Turkey has been a conduit for foreign jihadists, with
thousands thought to have crossed its borders to join Islamic
State in Syria and Iraq, many concealed among the millions of
tourists who flock to Turkey's shores each year.
They have often been aided by Turkish smugglers linked to
the Islamist insurgents; a network Turkey has been trying to
dismantle but which could retain capacity to launch attacks on
Turkish soil after the fashion of last week's suicide bombing,
blamed by Ankara on the militants, that killed 32 people.
Western diplomats have long feared that Istanbul, one of the
world's most visited cities, or Turkey's Aegean or Mediterranean
coastal resorts could be soft targets. Attacks that killed
dozens of foreign tourists in Tunisia earlier this year served
only as a reminder of the risks.
"Ankara's recent adoption of aggressive policies towards
both the PKK and the Islamic State has considerably raised the
risk of terrorist attacks and sustained civil unrest inside the
country," Wolfango Piccoli of risk research firm Teneo
Intelligence said in a note.
Yet on both fronts, Erdogan looks to be hoping to seize
opportunity out of crisis. He is reviving Turkey's international
standing with the more robust stance on Islamic State, but also
undermining the pro-Kurdish opposition and bolstering
nationalist support at home with the attacks on the PKK.
WHY NOW?
Smarting from an election setback in June, when the AK Party
he founded lost its majority and the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP
secured enough votes to enter parliament for the first time,
Erdogan is keen to win back nationalist support.
"The likely target here is instead the HDP. By striking hard
at the PKK, the Turkish government is pressuring the HDP to pick
a side," said Erik Meyersson, an assistant professor at the
Stockholm School of Economics, in an article on his website.
"Either it denounces PKK to end violence, risking political
blowback among its Kurdish base, or it adopts a more pro-Kurdish
rhetoric, risking the ire of the Turkish public as well as the
judiciary, which has a long history of banning Kurdish parties
and politicians."
A collapse of the Kurdish vote and fears over security
could, in the event of an early election, revive the AKP vote
and with it Erdogan's ambition to change the constitution,
investing his presidency with broad new powers.
The decision to actively join the campaign against the
Islamist militants flowed directly from the suspected Islamic
State suicide bombing that killed 32 in the southeastern town of
Suruc. The attack led to days of violent backlash from Kurds,
who accuse Erdogan and the Islamist-rooted AKP of covertly
supporting Islamic State against Syrian Kurds.
Ankara denies this. It is, however, uncomfortable with the
steady advance of Syrian Kurdish PYD forces, helped by U.S. air
strikes, against Islamic State. Around half of Syria's 900 km
(560 mile) border with Turkey is now controlled by Kurds.
Erdogan and the AKP worry that those advances will embolden
Turkey's own 14 million Kurdish minority and rekindle a
three-decade insurgency by the PKK, deemed a terrorist
organisation by Turkey, the United States and Europe.
"The dynamic in Syria was going against Turkish interests,"
said Sinan Ulgen, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe and
chairman of the Istanbul-based EDAM think-tank. "First, Islamic
State was expanding northwest and continuing to take ground
along the border.
"Secondly, there was the fear that the expansion of the PYD
could ultimately establish a Kurdish territory stretching from
Iraq to the Mediterranean. These two dynamics forced Turkey's
hand," he told Reuters.
LEVERAGE IN WASHINGTON
Ankara also realised that the PYD, in proving a reliable
partner on the ground for U.S.-led air strikes, was "gaining an
undue degree of leverage in Washington", Ulgen said, prompting
Turkey to realise that it needed to step up and move against
Islamic State if it was to avoid being sidelined.
"It has been very costly both security-wise and in terms of
the national interest for Turkey to prolong this delay in fully
engaging with the anti-Islamic State coalition," he said.
"Had Turkey been able to position itself here a year ago,
things would be very different."
Ankara's decision to act was also partly a result of a
realisation that its efforts to win U.S. support for a "buffer
zone" in northern Syria were not gaining traction, said Yusuf
Muftuoglu of Macro Advisory Partners, a London-based political
risk consultancy.
Turkey wants the safe zones on the Syrian side of the border
to keep Islamic State and Kurdish militants away from its soil,
and to help prevent a further influx of refugees on top of the
1.8 million which it is now sheltering.
Soon after the strikes started, Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu raised the issue again, telling a news conference on
Saturday that "safe zones will be formed naturally" as swathes
of northern Syria are cleared of Islamic State militants.
What Turkey does appear to have won from Washington,
however, is tacit support for its campaign against the PKK
esconsed in the mountains of northern Iraq, even as the U.S.-led
coalition works alongside Kurds in Syria.
"There is no connection between these air strikes against
PKK and recent understandings to intensify U.S.-Turkey
cooperation against ISIL," Brett McGurk, the deputy special
presidential envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State,
said on Twitter, using one of the jihadist group's acronyms.
But he did not criticise Turkey's air strikes in Iraq.
"We fully respect our ally Turkey's right to self-defence,"
he wrote.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara and Asli
Kandemir in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph
Boulton)