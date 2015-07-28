ANKARA, July 28 President Tayyip Erdogan vowed
on Tuesday that Turkey would take no step back in its fight
against terrorism, after it launched air strikes on Islamic
State fighters in northern Syria and on Kurdish militant camps
in northern Iraq.
"No steps back will be taken in our fight against terrorism,
this is a process and it will continue with the same
determination," Erdogan told a news conference ahead of his
departure on an official visit to China.
He said he expected the NATO military alliance, which holds
an emergency meeting on Tuesday, would declare itself ready to
take the necessary steps, but gave no details.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)