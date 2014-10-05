MURSITPINAR Turkey At least five people were wounded in a Turkish village on Sunday when a projectile from fighting in Syria slammed into a house close to the border, witnesses said.

The fighting in Syria is centred around the town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, where Syrian Kurdish forces are battling advancing Islamic State militants.

Turkey has not intervened in the fighting, which is close to its Mursitpinar border crossing.

The five people, from the same family, did not appear to be critically wounded, the witnesses said.

