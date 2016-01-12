ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing the ground to create a 'boutique' Syrian state around the northern province of Latakia and that it has been carrying out attacks against Turkmens there.

In a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan also slammed Iran, saying Tehran was using developments in countries like Syria, Iraq and Yemen to expand its sphere of influence and that it was trying to spark a dangerous process with a stance turning sectarian differences into conflict.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)