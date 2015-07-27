* Kurdish militia in Syria says shelled by Turkish army
* Ankara says Kurds in Syria are not a target
* Kurdish YPG makes further advances against Islamic State
* Turkey rounds up 900 in crackdown on "terrorists"
By Humeyra Pamuk and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT, July 27 Kurdish fighters in
northern Syria accused the Turkish army of shelling their
positions on Monday, highlighting the precarious path Ankara is
treading as it simultaneously battles Islamic State in Syria and
Kurdish insurgents in Iraq.
Long a reluctant member of the U.S.-led coalition against
Islamic State, Turkey last week made a dramatic turnaround by
granting the alliance access to its air bases and bombarding
targets in Syria linked to the jihadist movement.
Struggling with more than 1.8 million Syrian refugees,
Turkey has long campaigned for a "buffer zone" in northern Syria
to keep Islamic State and Kurdish militants from its border and
provide a safe haven for refugees.
While no such formal arrangement has yet been announced with
Washington, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was quoted on Monday
as saying the two allies saw eye to eye on the need to provide
air cover for moderate Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State.
"If we are not going to send in land units on the ground,
and we will not, then those forces acting as ground forces
cooperating with us should be protected," he was quoted as
telling Turkish editors by the Hurriyet Daily News.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that
"safe zones will be formed naturally" as swathes of northern
Syria are cleared of Islamic State militants as a result.
Turkey also launched a second night of air strikes on
Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq on Sunday, part of what a senior
government official described as a "full-fledged battle against
all terrorist organisations".
The renewed military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency against
the Turkish state partly from camps in northern Iraq, has raised
suspicions that Turkey's real agenda is checking Kurdish
territorial ambitions rather than fighting Islamic State.
Ankara is concerned that the success in northern Syria of
the Kurdish YPG militia, which has pushed back Islamic State
with the help of U.S.-led air strikes, will stoke separatist
sentiment among its own Kurds and embolden the PKK.
NATO will hold an emergency meeting to discuss security on
Tuesday at Turkey's request. Ankara is expected to brief its
allies on the measures it is taking but did not request any air
or troop support during preparations for the meeting, according
to two people with knowledge of the discussions.
"Turkey has a very strong army and very strong security
forces so there has been no request for any substantial NATO
military support," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told
the BBC.
SYRIAN KURDS "NOT A TARGET"
Turkey's Kurds say that by reviving open conflict with the
PKK, President Tayyip Erdogan is also seeking to undermine
support for the pro-Kurdish opposition ahead of a possible early
election and stoke up nationalist sentiment.
In a statement only likely to deepen Kurdish suspicions, the
YPG said that the Turkish army had shelled its positions in a
village on the outskirts of the Islamic State-held border town
of Jarablus and urged Ankara to halt attacks on its forces.
Several tank rounds from across the border hit its positions
and the Turkish army was targeting them instead of the
"terrorists", the YPG statement said.
A senior Turkish official confirmed that the Turkish army
had shot back after it came under fire from across the border
late on Sunday, but said it was unclear which group was involved
and stressed that the YPG was not a target.
"The ongoing military operation seeks to neutralise imminent
threats to Turkey's national security and continues to target
Islamic State in Syria and the PKK in Iraq," the official said,
adding that Ankara was investigating.
"The PYD (the political wing of the YPG), along with others,
remains outside the scope of the current military effort."
The YPG made further gains against Islamic State in northern
Syria on Monday, capturing a town near the Euphrates River after
a month-long offensive aimed at cutting their supply lines, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
conflict, and YPG spokesman Redur Xelil said.
HUNDREDS DETAINED
The PYD has emerged as the only notable partner so far on
the ground for the U.S.-led alliance as it fights Islamic State
in northern Syria.
But the Kurdish group has links to the PKK, which is
considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European
Union and the United States. The two share not only ideology but
fighters, with the PKK drawing Syrian Kurdish fighters to its
camps in northern Iraq and Turkish Kurds among the PYD ranks.
That has made for an uneasy compromise between Washington
and Ankara.
Davutoglu was quoted as saying the PYD could "have a place
in the new Syria" if it did not disturb Turkey, cut all
relations with the administration of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and cooperated with opposition forces.
Washington has reiterated that it labels the PKK as a
terrorist organisation and stressed that it respects Turkey's
right to take action against the militant group.
Erdogan said last Friday that Turkey's operations against
Islamist, Kurdish and ultra-leftist militants would continue and
warned that all "terrorist" groups must lay down their weapons
or face the consequences.
The moves against the PKK come despite negotiations with the
militant group launched by Ankara in 2012 to end an insurgency
that has killed 40,000 people since 1984. The PKK has said the
actions have rendered the peace process meaningless.
Turkish security forces have rounded up 900 suspected
members of Islamic State, Kurdish militant sympathisers and
leftist militants in recent days, the government official said.
Local media reports said the vast majority were Kurdish and
leftists, rather than members of Islamic State.
