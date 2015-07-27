* Turkey wants buffer zone against Islamic State
* U.S. officials rule out formal no-fly zone
* Kurdish militia in Syria says shelled by Turkish army
* Turkey rounds up over 1,000 in crackdown on militants
(Adds comment by U.S. official)
By Nick Tattersall and Phil Stewart
ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON, July 27 Turkey and the
United States are working on plans to provide air cover for
Syrian rebels and jointly sweep Islamic State fighters from a
strip of land along the Turkish border, bolstering the NATO
member's security and possibly providing a safe haven for
civilians.
Long a reluctant member of the U.S.-led coalition against
Islamic State, Turkey last week made a dramatic turnaround by
granting the alliance access to its air bases and bombarding
targets in Syria linked to the jihadist movement.
Struggling with more than 1.8 million Syrian refugees,
Turkey has long campaigned for a "no-fly zone" in northern Syria
to keep Islamic State and Kurdish militants from its border and
help stem the tide of displaced civilians trying to cross.
While no such formal arrangement has been struck with
Washington, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the two allies
saw eye to eye on the need to provide air cover for moderate
Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State.
"What we have now is air coverage to clear a region from
Daesh (Islamic State) and support the moderate opposition so
they can gain control of that region," Davutoglu told Turkey's
ATV in an interview broadcast live.
"We do not want to see Daesh on Turkey's borders."
In Washington, U.S. officials said discussions were ongoing
about the size and scope of a zone along the border that would
be cleared of Islamic State fighters and allow moderate Syrian
rebels to operate freely.
U.S. officials ruled out the joint imposition of a formal
no-fly zone and said the plan was not aimed at creating a "safe
zone" for Syrian refugees.
"The purpose of the operation is not to create a safe zone
into which Syrian refugees will go," a senior Obama
administration official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"They might go, but that's not the purpose of the operation.
The purpose of the operation is to clear the border and close
the border to Daesh," the official said.
NATO will hold an emergency meeting to discuss security on
Tuesday at Turkey's request. Ankara is expected to brief its
allies on the measures it is taking but did not request any air
or troop support during preparations for the meeting, according
to two people with knowledge of the discussions.
"Turkey has a very strong army and very strong security
forces so there has been no request for any substantial NATO
military support," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told
the BBC.
SYRIAN KURDS "NOT A TARGET"
Alongside its action in Syria, Turkey launched a second
night of air strikes on Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq on
Sunday, part of what a senior Turkish official described as a
"full-fledged battle against all terrorist organisations".
The renewed military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency against
the Turkish state partly from camps in northern Iraq, has raised
suspicions that Turkey's real agenda is checking Kurdish
territorial ambitions rather than fighting Islamic State.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby disputed
suggestions that Washington had condoned Turkey's strikes on the
PKK as a quid pro quo for Ankara's expanded cooperation against
Islamic State. He described the timing as a "coincidence".
"PKK is a foreign terrorist organization, Turks have a right
to defend themselves against it," Kirby said.
"There's no connection between what they did against PKK and
what we're going to try to do together against ISIL," he said.
Ankara is concerned that the success in northern Syria of
the Kurdish YPG militia, which has pushed back Islamic State
with the help of U.S.-led air strikes, will stoke separatist
sentiment among its own Kurds and embolden the PKK.
Turkey's Kurds say that by reviving open conflict with the
PKK, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is also seeking to
undermine support for the pro-Kurdish opposition ahead of a
possible early election and stoke up nationalist sentiment.
Highlighting the precarious path Ankara is treading as it
simultaneously battles Islamic State in Syria and Kurdish
insurgents in Iraq, the YPG on Monday accused the Turkish army
of shelling its positions in a village on the outskirts of the
Islamic State-held border town of Jarablus.
A senior Turkish official confirmed that the Turkish army
had shot back after it came under fire from across the border
late on Sunday, but said it was unclear which group was involved
and stressed that the YPG was not a target.
"The ongoing military operation seeks to neutralise imminent
threats to Turkey's national security and continues to target
Islamic State in Syria and the PKK in Iraq," the official said,
adding that Ankara was investigating.
"The PYD (the political wing of the YPG), along with others,
remains outside the scope of the current military effort."
The YPG made further gains against Islamic State in northern
Syria on Monday, capturing a town near the Euphrates River after
a month-long offensive aimed at cutting their supply lines, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
conflict, and YPG spokesman Redur Xelil said.
HUNDREDS DETAINED
The PYD has emerged as the only notable partner so far on
the ground for the U.S.-led alliance as it fights Islamic State
in northern Syria.
But the Kurdish group has links to the PKK, considered a
terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the
United States. The two share not only ideology but fighters,
with the PKK drawing Syrian Kurdish fighters to its camps in
northern Iraq and Turkish Kurds among the PYD ranks.
That has made for an uneasy compromise between Washington
and Ankara.
Davutoglu was quoted in the Hurriyet newspaper as saying the
PYD could "have a place in the new Syria" if it did not disturb
Turkey, cut all relations with the administration of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and cooperated with opposition forces.
Washington has reiterated that it labels the PKK as a
terrorist organisation and stressed that it respects Turkey's
right to take action against the militant group.
The moves against the PKK come despite negotiations launched
by Ankara in 2012 to end an insurgency that has killed 40,000
people since 1984. The PKK has said the actions have rendered
the peace process meaningless.
Turkish security forces have rounded up 1,050 suspected
members of Islamic State, Kurdish militants and ultra-leftists
in recent days, Davutoglu said, adding 50-60 of them were
foreigners. Local media reports said the vast majority were
Kurdish and leftists, not members of Islamic State.
(Additional reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Orhan Coskun in
Ankara, Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Phil
Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott in Brussels, and Warren Strobel in
Washington; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall, Philippa Fletcher, Toni Reinhold)