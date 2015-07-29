By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, July 29
ISTANBUL, July 29 Turkish fighter jets launched
their heaviest assault on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
overnight since air strikes began last week, a government
official said, hours after President Tayyip Erdogan said a peace
process had become impossible.
The F-16 jets hit six targets in Iraq and were scrambled
from an air base in Turkey's southeastern province of
Diyarbakir, the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the operations.
"Last night's attack was the biggest assault since the
campaign began last week," he said.
Turkey began bombing PKK camps in northern Iraq last Friday
in what government officials have said was a response to a
series of killings of police officers and soldiers blamed on the
Kurdish militant group.
On Tuesday, fighter jets also bombed PKK targets in the
southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak, bordering Iraq, after
an attack on a group of gendarmes.
The PKK has said the air strikes, launched virtually in
parallel with Turkish strikes against Islamic State fighters in
Syria, rendered the peace process meaningless. But it has
stopped short of formally pulling out.
Erdogan, however, said on Tuesday that the peace process had
become impossible and urged parliament to strip politicians with
links to the militants of immunity from prosecution, a move
aimed squarely at the pro-Kurdish opposition.
Parliament is due to discuss the military operations in Iraq
and Syria, as well as Erdogan's call for the lifting of
immunity, in a closed session later on Wednesday.
Erdogan initiated negotiations in 2012 to try to end a PKK
insurgency, largely fought in the predominantly-Kurdish
southeast, that has killed 40,000 people since 1984. A fragile
ceasefire had been holding since March 2013.
Western allies have said they recognise Turkey's right to
self-defence but have urged the NATO member not to allow peace
efforts with the PKK to collapse.
While deeming the PKK a terrorist organisation, Washington
depends heavily on allied Syrian Kurdish fighters battling
Islamic State in Syria.
