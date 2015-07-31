* Initial talks with main opposition end on Monday
* Halt to Kurdish peace process a nationalist demand
* AKP to poll public opinion, could end coalition talks
* Air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq continue
By Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses
ANKARA, July 31 Turkey looks increasingly likely
to face an early election as its air strikes against Kurdish
militants in Iraq and Islamic State in Syria stir nationalist
sentiment and coalition talks make little apparent progress.
The NATO member launched near-simultaneous bombing campaigns
in Iraq and Syria a week ago, opening up conflict on two fronts
as the ruling AK Party tries to find a junior coalition partner.
The AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan lost its
overall majority in June elections after over 10 years in power.
The military action against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
camps in northern Iraq has cheered the national opposition MHP,
long opposed to a peace process with the Kurdish militants and
raised the possibility it could support an albeit short-lived
minority AKP government.
On Friday, Turkish warplanes scrambled from the southeastern
Diyarbakir air base and again struck PKK targets in northern
Iraq, CNN Turk television reported, in the eighth wave of
attacks since the campaign began last week.
Speaking to journalists travelling with him on a trip to
Asia, Erdogan warned of what he saw as the dangers of fragile
coalitions and extolled the virtues of single-party rule.
"If we see a positive result from coalition talks, fine. If
not, we should immediately appeal to the national will and let
the nation decide so that we save ourselves from the current
situation," he was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper.
"What I am against is a permanent minority government. A
minority government on the condition that it will take the
country to elections is perfectly possible," he said, adding
that such a government could be formed with outside support from
at least one opposition party.
Turkey's parties have until Aug. 23 to agree a working
government or Erdogan could call a new election.
Critics of the president see a fresh vote as his preferred
option, offering an opportunity for the AKP to regain its
parliamentary majority and govern alone. If the party were to
win two thirds of the seats, it could also change the
constitution and fulfil Erdogan's ambition of creating a more
powerful executive presidency.
The AKP has been holding initial talks with the main
secularist opposition CHP, the second biggest party in
parliament, but those discussions are due to end on Monday and
there has been little sign of concrete progress.
"You've got to form the coalition in your mind first. We can
see that there is no coalition with CHP in the minds of AKP,"
one senior official from the CHP told Reuters.
WOOING THE NATIONALISTS
Senior AKP officials said the party would conduct a survey
of public opinion between Aug. 1 and 10 and decide on the basis
of that whether to press ahead with coalition efforts or move
towards an early election.
"If these surveys point to a single party government, we can
expect coalition talks to be ended. Then we will call for an
early election," one of the officials told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"But if there's a different picture, we can expect one of
the two alternatives, CHP or MHP. Nobody should overlook the
possibility of a coalition with MHP."
The MHP has previously indicated it does not want to share
power with the AKP. But the prospect of the collapse of the
Kurdish peace process could prompt it to agree at least to a
short-lived deal leading to a new election. AKP officials say
they may meet their MHP counterparts next week.
"If the peace process is terminated and our other conditions
are met, we would make whatever sacrifice is necessary," MHP
leader Devlet Bahceli told reporters.
Braving nationalist anger, Erdogan introduced tentative
reforms on Kurdish rights and in 2012 opened negotiations to try
to end a PKK insurgency that has killed 40,000 people since
1984. A fragile ceasefire had been holding since March 2013.
The leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP, whose strong showing in
the June election deprived the AKP of its majority, accused
Erdogan on Thursday of launching the military action in Syria
and Iraq to avenge Kurdish gains.
Government officials deny this, saying the action against
the PKK was taken in response to a series of killings of police
officers and soldiers by the Kurdish militants in recent weeks.
At least 15 members of the security forces have been killed in
attacks blamed on the PKK since July 21.
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Jakarta, Humeyra Pamuk
in Istanbul and Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)