* Davutoglu says does not want Kobani to fall
* Ministers signal military action is not imminent
* Conflicting priorities at odds with U.S. coalition
By Nick Tattersall and Selin Bucak
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 Turkey will do what it can to
prevent the predominantly Kurdish town of Kobani, near its
border with Syria, falling to Islamic State insurgents, Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said late on Thursday, but stopped
short of committing to military action.
Hours before Davutoglu's comments, parliament gave the
government powers to order cross-border military incursions
against Islamic State, and to allow foreign coalition forces to
launch similar operations from Turkish territory.
"We wouldn't want Kobani to fall. We'll do whatever we can
to prevent this from happening," Davutoglu said in a discussion
with journalists broadcast on the A Haber television station, in
comments apparently meant to placate Turkey's Kurdish critics.
But later in the two-hour discussion programme, he appeared
to pull back from any suggestion that this meant Turkey was
planning a military incursion, saying such a move could drag
Ankara into a wider conflict along its 900 km (560-mile) border.
"Some are saying 'Why aren't you protecting Kurds in
Kobani?' If the Turkish armed forces enter Kobani and the
Turkmens from Yayladag ask 'why aren't you saving us?', we would
have to go there as well," he said, referring to another ethnic
minority in Syria across from a Turkish border town.
"When the Arab citizens across from Reyhanli say 'why don't
you save us as well", we'd have to go there too."
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz was also quoted as telling
reporters that it would be wrong to expect imminent military
action after the parliamentary motion passed.
Islamic State fighters advanced to within a few kilometres
(miles) of the centre of Kobani on three sides on Thursday,
having taken control of hundreds of villages around the town in
recent weeks.
More than 180,000 Syrian Kurds have now fled to Turkey to
escape the insurgents' assault, Davutoglu said.
Their advance to within clear sight of Turkish military
positions on the border has piled pressure on the NATO member to
take a more robust stance against the Islamists.
But Ankara remains hesitant, fearing military intervention
could deepen the insecurity on its border by strengthening
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and bolster Kurdish fighters
linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a
three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Wednesday that
peace talks between his group and the Turkish state will come to
an end if Islamic State militants are allowed to carry out a
massacre in Kobani.
Davutoglu said it was wrong to link the two issues.
"If Kobani falls, Turkey is not at fault. If Kobani falls,
this shouldn't be tied to the solution process (with the PKK).
Kurds in Kobani are our brothers as well," Davutoglu said.
"The opportunity the (parliamentary) motion gives us is that
we can do everything possible when the situation warrants it ...
We will take all humanitarian precautions against the
persecution of our brothers in Kobani," he said.
CONFLICTING PRIORITIES
Kurdish politicians voiced doubts that Turkey would
intervene in support of Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic
State onslaught, viewing the parliament mandate as aimed as much
against Assad and the PKK as against the Islamists.
"Such comments are solely aimed at keeping the Kurdish
people happy but don't have any material backing," said Ertugrul
Kurkcu, a senior official from the pro-Kurdish party HDP. "At
the centre of this mandate is the Syrian government and Assad
and the PKK, not Islamic State."
The party's co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas met Davutoglu on
Wednesday, "but no tangible action plan or promise to help
protect Kurds was presented. These are just words of
consolation," Kurkcu told Reuters.
Demirtas said Davutoglu needed to back up his promise to
help Kobani with action.
"Davutoglu's statement is the first expression of a change
of stance by the government. But it has to be put into practice.
Even this second it is important for logistical support to be
sent to Kobani," he told the Hurriyet daily.
U.S.-led forces have been bombing Islamic State targets in
Syria and Iraq, hitting a village near Kobani on Wednesday.
Turkey has so far resisted a frontline military role.
President Tayyip Erdogan insists air strikes alone will not
contain the Islamic State threat, and wants simultaneous action
to be taken against Assad's government, including the creation
of a no-fly zone on the Syrian side of the border.
"You know what will happen if there isn't a no-fly zone?
ISIL bases will be bombed and then the Syrian regime, Assad, who
has committed all those massacres, believing that he is now
legitimate, will bide his time and bomb Aleppo," Davutoglu said.
"ISIL withdraws, the Free Syria Army (moderate opposition
forces) are weak, and the regime will hit Aleppo with all its
might. Three million people will start moving from Aleppo to
Turkey," he said.
Thursday's parliamentary vote extended a mandate initially
intended to allow Ankara to strike Kurdish militants in northern
Iraq and to defend against any threat from Assad's forces.
Those objectives remain in place, complicating its policy
towards Islamic State and meaning it is likely to remain
reluctant to take a full role in the U.S.-led coalition.
"Turkey's Syria policy is awash with confusing and often
conflicting priorities ... (the) policy is to degrade ISIS and
Assad alike while also subjugating the PKK," said Soner
Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at The
Washington Institute.
