MURSITPINAR Oct 6 Islamic State has raised its
flag on a building on the eastern side of Kobani where IS
fighters have been battling Kurdish forces for control of the
Syrian border town, according to Reuters television images and a
Turkish military officer.
A black flag apparently belonging to the group was visible
atop a four storey building close to the scene of some of the
most intense clashes in recent days, television images shot from
neighbouring Turkey showed.
A Turkish military officer who did not give his name said
that the flag was that of Islamic State, which has seized
swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq in recent months.
(Reporting by Hamdi Istanbullu and Daren Butler; editing by
Janet McBride)