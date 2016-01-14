* Ground strikes kill 200 Islamic State militants, PM says
* Operation around Bashiqa in Iraq, Marea in Syria
* Strikes a response to Istanbul bombing which killed 10
* PM says air force will be used if necessary
(Adds details on Russian arrests)
By Ercan Gurses
ANKARA, Jan 14 Turkish tanks and artillery have
bombarded Islamic State positions in Syria and Iraq over the
past 48 hours, killing almost 200 of its fighters in retaliation
for a suicide bombing in Istanbul, Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Thursday.
An Islamic State suicide bomber, who entered Turkey as a
Syrian refugee, blew himself up among groups of tourists in the
historic centre of Istanbul on Tuesday, killing 10 Germans and
seriously wounding several other foreigners.
Turkey, a NATO member and part of the U.S.-led coalition
against Islamic State, would also carry out air strikes against
the radical Sunni militants if necessary and would not yield
until they were flushed from its borders, Davutoglu said.
"After the incident on Tuesday close to 500 artillery and
tank shells were fired on Daesh positions in Syria and Iraq," he
told a conference of Turkish ambassadors in the capital Ankara,
using an Arabic name for Islamic State.
"Close to 200 Daesh members including so-called regional
leaders were neutralised in the last 48 hours. After this, every
threat directed at Turkey will be punished in kind."
Davutoglu said the Turkish strikes had targeted Islamic
State positions around Bashiqa in northern Iraq, where Ankara
recently deployed a force protection unit to defend Turkish
soldiers who are training an Iraqi militia in the fight against
the Sunni radicals.
Cross-border strikes into Syria targeted an area around the
rebel-held town of Marea, 20 km (12 miles) from the Turkish
border and near the edge of a "safe zone" Turkey wants to
establish in northern Syria to keep Islamic State at bay.
"Our ground strikes on these positions are continuing and if
necessary our air force will come into play," Davutoglu told the
conference.
Interior Minister Efkan Ala said earlier seven people had
been detained in connection with the Istanbul bombing. Turkey
has rounded up hundreds of suspected Islamic State members in
its efforts to crack down on the group's domestic networks.
Russia's foreign ministry said one of three Russian men
among those arrested after the Istanbul bombing was suspected of
having links to Islamic State and that such extremists "feel
comfortable" in Turkey. It named him as Aidar
Suleimanov, born in 1984.
Russian news agencies said he was suspected of helping send
new recruits from Russia to the militant group. It was not clear
if he was thought to have been directly involved in the Istanbul
bombing.
WAR ON TWO FRONTS
Turkey was long a reluctant partner in the U.S.-led
coalition fighting Islamic State, refusing a frontline military
role and arguing that only the ouster of President Bashar
al-Assad - not just bombing the jihadists - could bring peace in
Syria, an argument it maintains.
But it has faced a series of deadly attacks by the radical
Sunni militant group over the past six months, including a
suicide bombing in the border town of Suruc last July and a
double bombing in Ankara in October which killed 100 people, the
worst attack of its kind on Turkish soil.
Ankara launched what it called a "synchronised war on
terror" in July which has mostly involved air strikes and a
ground campaign against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants
in its southeast, but also included allowing its Incirlik air
base to be used by coalition countries to bomb Islamic State.
Its armed forces have been stretched as they fight on two
fronts, with the violence in the largely Kurdish southeast,
where the PKK has fought a three-decade insurgency for greater
Kurdish autonomy, at its worst since the 1990s.
Kurdish militants attacked a police station in the southeast
with a truck bomb overnight, killing six people including a baby
and two toddlers in one of the biggest strikes since a two-year
ceasefire collapsed in July, security officials said.
Although Turkey initially carried out a limited number of
air strikes against Islamic State in Syria as part of the
U.S.-led effort, its warplanes have not flown in Syrian air
space since Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet in late
November, triggering a diplomatic row with Moscow.
Davutoglu on Wednesday again accused Russia of protecting
Islamic State in Syria by bombing opposition forces fighting the
group rather than Islamic State itself and said Russia's entry
into the Syrian war was obstructing Turkish air strikes.
"They should either destroy Daesh themselves or allow us to
do it," he told a news conference on Wednesday.
