ISTANBUL, Oct 31 In the three and half months
since a failed military coup, Turkey has sacked or suspended
more than 110,000 people, launched a military incursion into
Syria, and repeatedly threatened to do the same in Iraq.
To cheers from his supporters, President Tayyip Erdogan,
evoking the glories of Turkey's Ottoman past, has vowed to root
out enemies at home and abroad, from followers of the cleric he
blames for the coup attempt, to Kurdish militants and Islamic
State jihadists.
The unprecedented crackdown at home and his bellicose stance
on the world stage have alarmed Western and some regional
allies, who fear the NATO member and EU candidate nation is
becoming an ever more unpredictable partner, and one over which
they have decreasing leverage.
In the latest purge, police on Monday detained the editor
and senior staff of the Cumhuriyet newspaper - one of few
outlets still critical of Erdogan - over its alleged support for
the July putsch. A senior EU politician described it as crossing
a red line against freedom of expression, while the U.S. State
Department expressed deep concern.
Erdogan is riding a wave of patriotism as the ruling AK
Party he founded seeks constitutional change to move Turkey to a
fully presidential system which would give him greater executive
powers.
"What's happening domestically and in terms of Turkey's
foreign policy are a political tactic to keep solid the alliance
between the base of the AKP and the nationalists," said Sinan
Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and analyst at Carnegie Europe.
"This alliance is keen on harsh policies on the Kurdish
issue, looks to be in favour of reinstating the death penalty,
and we can't really say they regard the preservation of freedom
of speech and of the media very highly," he told Reuters.
There is no sign of any easing in Turkish policy at home or
abroad, given the need to ensure nationalist support for the
constitutional changes that Erdogan and the ruling party want to
result from a referendum, which AKP officials have said could be
held next spring.
The nationalist MHP opposition party, many of its fervently
patriotic members supportive of Erdogan's stance since the coup,
has indicated it could back the AKP in parliament as it seeks
support for the referendum on the presidential system.
FRAUGHT WITH DANGER
But while the purges at home may continue - Monday's action
at Cumhuriyet came a day after 10,000 more civil servants were
dismissed and 15 media outlets shut down - the strident words on
foreign policy may not translate so readily into action.
Erdogan warned this month that Turkey "will not wait until
the blade is against our bone" in going after its enemies abroad
and has hinted at a possible incursion into Iraq if a
U.S.-backed assault against Islamic State in the city of Mosul
causes sectarian strife which threatens Turkey's borders.
Frustrated that it has not been more involved in the Mosul
operation, Sunni Muslim Turkey says it has a responsibility to
protect ethnic Turkmens and Sunni Arabs in the area, once part
of the Ottoman empire. It fears Shi'ite militias, which on
Saturday joined the offensive west of Mosul, will provoke ethnic
bloodletting.
A Turkish ground operation would, however, be fraught with
danger, risking embroiling its military in a third front as it
pursues an offensive against Islamic State in Syria and against
Kurdish PKK militants in its own southeast.
"Turkey is an impactful actor within its region, but has to
correctly appreciate its weight," said Aydin Selcen, a retired
diplomat who was Turkey's first consul general in Erbil, the
capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.
"History is like a huge supermarket where you can find what
you want. You can choose a historical perspective created to
rally the masses. But you can neither build a foreign policy nor
a military strategy based on that," he told Reuters, alluding to
the Ottoman references in Erdogan's speeches.
"YET ANOTHER RED LINE"
Carnegie Europe's Ulgen also doubted Turkey would embark on
measures such as a ground offensive in Iraq, casting it as
rhetoric for a domestic audience. But he noted such words risked
undermining Turkey's credibility and had unintended consequences
for foreign policy.
"Turkey now finds itself facing tougher opposition abroad
and is losing its ability to strike alliances, not only with its
traditional partners but with regional actors as well," he said.
The crackdown at home is doing little to help.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz wrote on Twitter
that the detentions at Cumhuriyet marked the crossing of 'yet
another red-line' against freedom of expression. "The ongoing
massive purge seems motivated by political considerations,
rather than legal and security rationale," he said.
The Istanbul prosecutor's office said the staff at the paper
were suspected of committing crimes on behalf of Kurdish
militants and the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based
cleric Ankara accuses of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt.
Government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus declined to comment on
the legal action at Cumhuriyet.
But more broadly, officials say such measures are justified
by the threat posed by the putsch, in which more than 240 people
were killed when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter
jets, opening fire on parliament and other key buildings.
Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines,
television stations and news agencies have been shut down,
leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, the Turkish journalists'
association said in a statement protesting the detentions.
Opposition groups say the purges are being used to silence
all dissent.
"We are facing a new phase in the coordinated oppression
managed by the AKP headquarters to ensure no opposition
remains," Selahattin Demirtas, head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party), told reporters.
