DUBAI, March 27 Iran's foreign minister accused
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday of fomenting strife
in the Middle East, rebuffing his accusation that Iran was
trying to dominate the region.
"It would be better if those who have created irreparable
damages with their strategic mistakes and lofty politics would
adopt responsible policies," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as
saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
"Under the current circumstances, all countries must work
toward establishing stability and preventing the spread of
insecurity in the region," Zarif, who is attending negotiations
on Iran's disputed nuclear programme in Switzerland, added.
Erdogan declared his support on Thursday for a Saudi-led
military operation in Yemen targeting the Houthis, and suggested
the group's links to Tehran were evidence of Iranian ambitions.
"Iran is trying to dominate the region... This has begun
annoying us, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries. This is really
not tolerable and Iran has to see this," Erdogan said at a press
conference.
He later implied in a television interview that Iran had
forces inside Yemen, saying that "Iran and the terrorist groups
must withdraw".
Tehran supports the Houthis but denies giving them military
support or having its own forces in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies launched air strikes against
Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday and Friday in support of
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose forces had been pushed
back to the southern city of Aden.
Tensions between Iran and Turkey have increased as Iran has
taken a larger role in the fight against Islamic State. Iran has
sent military commanders to lead irregular forces in Iraq and
Syria, both of which border Turkey.
