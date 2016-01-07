ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey summoned Iran's ambassador
on Thursday to demand a halt to Iranisn media reports linking
the execution of a Shi'ite cleric by Saudi Arabia with last
week's visit to Riyadh by President Tayyip Erdogan.
"We strongly condemn the linking of our president's recent
visit to Saudi Arabia to the executions sentenced in the country
in stories published on media outlets linked to Iranian official
bodies," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
A row has been raging for days between Shi'ite Muslim power
Iran and the conservative Sunni kingdom since Saudi Arabia
executed cleric Nimr al-Nimr, an opponent of the ruling dynasty
who had demanded greater rights for the Shi'ite minority.
