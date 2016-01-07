(Adds quotes, background)
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey summoned Iran's ambassador
on Thursday to demand a halt to Iranian media reports linking
the execution of a Shi'ite cleric by Saudi Arabia with last
week's visit to Riyadh by President Tayyip Erdogan.
"We strongly condemn the linking of our president's recent
visit to Saudi Arabia to the executions sentenced in the country
in stories published on media outlets linked to Iranian official
bodies," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The statement also condemned remarks that directly accused
President Erdogan, and said the publications aimed to create a
negative image of him in the eyes of Iranian people.
A row has been raging for days between Shi'ite Muslim power
Iran and the conservative Sunni kingdom since Saudi Arabia
executed cleric Nimr al-Nimr, an opponent of the ruling dynasty
who had demanded greater rights for the Shi'ite minority.
"It was stressed to the ambassador that the attacks on Saudi
Arabian embassy and consulate in Tehran and Meshed were
completely unacceptable and inexplicable," the statement read.
Last week, President Erdogan paid a two-day official visit
to Saudi Arabia, where he met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for
talks focused on the Syrian crisis and energy cooperation
between the two countries.
