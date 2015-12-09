Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DOHA Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish troops had been stationed at a military base in northern Iraq at the request of Iraq's leader since 2014, but Iraq had not made it an issue until this week, al-Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

"We were asked by Prime Minister al-Abadi to help train soldiers and, at his request, we set up a training camp in Bashiqa in 2014," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Qatar-based channel.

Erdogan said Abadi "did not say a word until just now" because of developments in the region.

On Saturday, Iraq's Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador to demand that Turkey immediately withdraw hundreds of troops deployed in recent days to northern Iraq, near the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul.

The Iraqi ministry said in a statement the Turkish forces had entered Iraqi territory without the knowledge of the central government in Baghdad, and that Iraq considered such presence "a hostile act".

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that the Turkish soldiers were dispatched to Iraq after a threat from Islamic State militants to Turkish military trainers in the area increased and the deployment was an act of solidarity, not aggression.

"These trainers in Bashiqa camp were threatened by Daesh (Islamic State) because it is 15-20 km from Mosul and they have only light arms," he told a group of foreign journalists in Istanbul.

Erdogan told al-Jazeera that the Turkish troops stationed at the camp were mostly trainers. The Turkish leader also blamed the policies of Iraq and Iran for the rise of sectarianism in the war in neighbouring Syria.

