Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
ANKARA A detachment of the Turkish troops deployed in Northern Iraq were on Monday leaving a camp close to the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and moving north, a Turkish military source said, after Baghdad said it would ask the U.N. Security Council to order them out of Iraq.
The Turkish prime minister's office had announced on Friday its decision to reorganise its military personnel at the Bashiqa camp, after talks with Iraqi officials. Monday's troop movement was part of the "new arrangement," the source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.