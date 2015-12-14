ANKARA A detachment of the Turkish troops deployed in Northern Iraq were on Monday leaving a camp close to the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and moving north, a Turkish military source said, after Baghdad said it would ask the U.N. Security Council to order them out of Iraq.

The Turkish prime minister's office had announced on Friday its decision to reorganise its military personnel at the Bashiqa camp, after talks with Iraqi officials. Monday's troop movement was part of the "new arrangement," the source told Reuters.

