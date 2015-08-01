BAGHDAD Aug 1 The president of Iraq's Kurdistan region on Saturday condemned Turkey's bombardment of Zargala village which he said had left a number of civilians dead a day earlier, and called for all sides to return to the peace process.

"We condemn this bombardment that led to the martyrdom of people from the Kurdistan region and call on Turkey not to bombard civilians again," Massoud Barzani said in a statement.

Turkey has repeatedly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) camps in northern Iraq in the past week in what it says is a response to a series of targeted killings of police officers and soldiers that it has blamed on the Kurdish militant group. (Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)