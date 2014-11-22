* Turkey trains peshmerga and Iraqi National Guard
* Biden discusses transition of power in Syria
* Ankara sees Assad's removal as a priority
By Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Nov 22 Turkish soldiers are training
Kurdish peshmerga fighters in northern Iraq and will give
similar assistance to a new national army unit in Baghdad as
part of the struggle against Islamic State, a senior Turkish
official said on Saturday.
The announcement came as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden held
meetings in Istanbul with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on how to tackle Islamic State
militants in Syria and Iraq.
The meetings yielded no major shifts in strategy on either
side, but Biden said he and Erdogan had discussed a transition
of power in Syria away from President Bashar al-Assad - one of
Turkey's key demands - during a four-hour meeting.
"On Syria we discussed... not only to deny (IS) a safe haven
and roll back and defeat them, but also strengthen the Syrian
opposition and ensure a transition away from the Assad regime,"
Biden said at a joint press conference with Erdogan.
Turkey, a NATO member with a 1,200 km border with Syria and
Iraq, has refused to take a frontline military role in the
U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State insurgents, arguing
air strikes alone will not bring lasting stability.
It has drawn criticism for letting thousands of foreign
fighters cross its borders in its haste to see Assad toppled.
Ankara argues there can be no peace with Assad in power and
that Syria needs to follow the lead of Iraq, where a new
government under Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is seeking to
build a cohesive force to push back Islamic State fighters.
Turkish soldiers began special forces training with Kurdish
fighters in northern Iraq three weeks ago, peshmerga spokesman
Brigadier General Halgurd Hikmat said. The Turkish official said
similar assistance would be given to Iraq's National Guard.
"Turkey has already started training peshmerga forces in
northern Iraq ... and we have agreed to train and give
assistance to the National Guard," the official said.
Abadi announced plans in September for a new National Guard
unit intended to incorporate local fighters and deprive Islamic
State of safe havens by allowing Iraq's provinces to be
responsible for their own security.
Biden said he had also discussed Turkey's agreement to train
and equip moderate Syrian rebels fighting both Islamic State and
Assad's forces, although he did not give further details on
numbers or where the training would take place.
