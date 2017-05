ISTANBUL Turkish soldiers have killed five people in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep as they were trying to cross into Syria to join Islamic State and have detained five others, the provincial governor's office said on Friday.

Gaziantep borders the Turkish province of Kilis, which has seen repeated rocket attacks from an area of Syria controlled by Islamic State.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Louise Ireland)