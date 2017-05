ANKARA Turkish fighter jets hits four Islamic State targets within Syria early on Friday without crossing the border, a Turkish security official said.

The air operation that hit the targets across the border from Turkey's Kilis province came a day after a cross-border firefight with Islamic State left one militant and one Turkish soldier dead.

