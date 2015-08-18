* Video urges Turks to join Islamic State
* Comes weeks after Turkey launches "war on terror"
* Security services foiled suspected suicide plots
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Aug 18 A fighter proclaiming
allegiance to Islamic State has appeared in a video urging
fellow Turks to rebel against "infidel" President Tayyip Erdogan
and help conquer Istanbul, highlighting the threat the NATO
member faces as it battles the radical insurgents.
Turkey has been in a heightened state of alert since
launching a "synchronised war on terror" last month, which
included air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria and
the opening of its air bases to U.S.-led coalition forces.
The moves marked a major policy shift by Ankara after years
of reluctance in taking a frontline role against the Islamist
fighters pressing on its borders. The steps followed a suicide
bombing, blamed on Islamic State, in the Turkish border town of
Suruc on July 20 which killed 34 people.
Speaking in accent-free Turkish, the Islamic State fighter,
a rifle propped against his body, accused Erdogan in the video
of "selling the country to crusaders" and of allowing U.S.
access to Turkish bases "just to keep his post".
"Turkish people: without losing any time you have to rebel
against these atheists, crusaders and infidels who have made you
slaves," he said, as two other armed and bearded men, their
heads covered with turbans, sat silently beside him.
It also described Kurdish PKK militants in Turkey, some of
whom have joined the fight against Islamic State in Syria, as
"atheists" and warned that eastern Turkey would fall into
Kurdish hands unless Islamist fighters rose up.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video,
which made no specific threats of attacks. But the SITE
Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist activity, described
the recording as a call by a Turkish Islamic State fighter for
support from Muslims in Turkey.
The video, which was widely cited on social media and
reported on by mainstream Turkish media outlets, was entitled
"A Message to Turkey" and said to have been produced by the
"Raqqa state media office", a reference to the Sunni hardline
group's de facto capital in northern Syria.
"Altogether and under the orders of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi ...
let's conquer Istanbul, which the traitor Erdogan works day and
night to hand over to crusaders," the man said, referring to
Islamic State's leader.
The video, which emerged late on Monday, comes two months
after Islamic State launched a Turkish-language magazine with a
story entitled "The Conquest of Constantinople" on its cover,
urging a new Islamic conquest of Turkey's biggest city Istanbul.
TURKEY EXPOSED
The United States carried out its first manned air strikes
against Islamic State from Turkey's southern Incirlik Air Base
last week and officials have said operations will be ramped up
once additional coalition forces arrive.
Ankara and Washington are working on plans to provide air
cover for Syrian rebels and jointly sweep Islamic State fighters
from a strip of land along the Turkish border in a bid to cut
off one of the group's lifelines.
Turkey has already carried out three of its own air strikes
in northern Syria after one of its soldiers was killed in a
cross-border firefight with Islamic State, while authorities
have tried to break up the group's networks in Turkey with a
series of raids and mass arrests in recent weeks.
Islamic State long used the porous Turkish border to bring
in foreign fighters and supplies and appeared not to target
Turkey in return. But security experts say the jihadists will be
re-evaluating that understanding as air strikes from Turkish
bases begin to take their toll.
"Turkey is a lot more exposed now, particularly as they
can't easily back away from the commitment on (the United
States) using their bases," one Western diplomat said.
A senior Turkish government official said security forces
seized around 30 suicide vests in the first half of this year
that intelligence suggested were going to be used by Islamic
State militants in attacks on targets including police stations.
Following an online crackdown by Turkish authorities in
which more than half a dozen Islamist news web sites were
blocked, at least one group that claimed allegiance to Islamic
State had already warned of retaliation.
Islamic State has seized large parts of Syria and Iraq, both
of which border Turkey, declaring a caliphate within the
territory it rules. It has attracted thousands of foreign
fighters from around the world.
The group's strict interpretation of Islam has also found
thousands of supporters in Turkey. Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu has said around 700 Turks have joined the group but
Western diplomats say the figure could be far higher.
The 7-minute video, shot in what appeared to be a
semi-desert location, included archive footage of Erdogan at a
press conference with U.S. President Barack Obama and greeting
Saudi King Salman. Speaking over the footage, the fighter
accused Erdogan of being an ally to "Americans, Jews, Crusaders,
and infidel agents of the al Saud family".
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg in Ankara; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Giles Elgood)