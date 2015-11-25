ISTANBUL Nov 25 The Turkish military on Wednesday released what it said was an audio recording of a warning to a Russian fighter jet before it was shot down near the Syrian border.

A voice on the recording can be heard saying "change your heading".

The surviving crew member of the Russian fighter jet shot down by Turkey on Tuesday said earlier the plane received no warnings from the Turkish Air Force and did not fly over Turkish air space, Russian news agencies reported.

