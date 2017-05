ANKARA Turkish F-16 fighter jets pounded three Islamic State targets in Syria early on Friday, the prime minister's office said in a statement, confirming earlier comments from a Turkish official.

The attack, which the official said had been carried out from within Turkish airspace, comes a day after a cross-border firefight between the Turkish army and Islamic State militants left one soldier and one militant dead.

