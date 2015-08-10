A plain clothes policeman holds his weapon during investigations after an attack on a police station in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ISTANBUL Kurdish militants called on Monday for the quick resumption of peace negotiations with the Turkish state after weeks of unrest, but set the release of political prisoners and a strengthened ceasefire agreement as preconditions.

The Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), the militants' political umbrella group, said in a statement that talks should be restarted with Abdullah Ocalan, whose Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast.

"Negotiations with Ocalan under free circumstances have to be started without delay. For that to happen, all political prisoners detained since Newroz (Kurdish New Year) 2013 should be freed and a strengthened ceasefire agreed," it said.

The government has said talks can only resume once the PKK lays down its weapons.

Turkish warplanes struck PKK camps in northern Iraq last month in response to a surge in attacks on the security forces. The violence has brought a peace process begun by President Tayyip Erdogan in 2012 to the brink of collapse, although neither side has formally pulled out.

The violence continued on Monday.

Four police officers were killed when their armoured vehicle was hit by roadside explosives in the southeastern province of Sirnak, while a soldier was killed when Kurdish militants opened fire on a military helicopter in a separate attack in the same area.

The military launched its air campaign against PKK camps in northern Iraq on July 24. State-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that more than 260 militants had been killed, including senior PKK figures, and more than 400 wounded by Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Nick Tattersall, Editing by Angus MacSwan)