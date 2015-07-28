ANKARA, July 28 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Tuesday it was impossible to continue a peace process
with Kurdish militants and that politicians with links to
"terrorist groups" should be stripped of their immunity from
prosecution.
"It is not possible for us to continue the peace process
with those who threaten our national unity and brotherhood,"
Erdogan told a news conference ahead of his departure on an
official visit to China.
Erdogan also said a "secure zone" in northern Syria, which
Turkey and the United States are in talks about establishing,
would pave the way for the return of 1.7 million Syria refugees
currently being sheltered in Turkey.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by
Nick Tattersall)